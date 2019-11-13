Home

Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528
(419) 865-8879
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528

Prayer Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Neville Funeral Homes
7438 Airport Highway
Holland, OH 43528

Richard A. Jackson Sr.


1936 - 2019
Richard A. Jackson Sr. Obituary
Richard A. Jackson, Sr.

It is our family's most profound sorrow to announce that Richard A Jackson, Sr passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019. He was born on November 15, 1936 and was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Clara Jackson, and his siblings Charles, Mel, Raymond, Joyce, Barbara, Arnold, and Kenneth. He is survived by his sister Beverly, and his loving wife, Diann. Dick and Diann were high school sweethearts who married in 1957. Their 62 years of marriage produced sons Richard, Michael, Anthony, and Bracy, who blessed their lives with 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

After retiring from Allied Chemical/Plaskon, Pop cherished "spoiling a good walk" by golfing, but there was no comparison to the joy he got from coaching several generations of Springfield High students with his knowledge of fast-pitch softball and football skills.

Friends may gather from 10:00am until 12:00noon on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland. A prayer service will follow at 12:00 noon followed by procession to Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Memorials for those who desire can be made to the choice of the family. Condolences and Memories can be shared by visiting www.neville-funeral.com

www.neville-funeral.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 13, 2019
