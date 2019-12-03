|
Richard A. "Rick" Johnson, Sr.
Richard A. "Rick" Johnson, Sr., age 66, of Maumee, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in his home from lung cancer. He was born January 31, 1953, in Toledo to Ralph and Beatrice Johnson. Rick was employed for 23 years at Doehler Jarvis where he was also a union steward. He retired from American Steel Treating in Perrysburg. He enjoyed fishing, video games and relaxing in his yard which he was meticulous about.
Preceded in death by his parents and siblings, he is survived by his wife, Gale; son, Ricky (Crystal) Johnson; and grandchildren, Lucas and Dylan.
Friends will be received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee, on Saturday, December 7, 2019, after 2 p.m. where a memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. The family suggests memorials to the or St. Jude Childrens' Hospital. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019