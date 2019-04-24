Richard "Dick" A. Kaiser



Richard "Dick" A. Kaiser, 79, a life-long Temperance, MI resident, died peacefully, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Born May 14, 1939, in Toledo, Ohio, he was the son of Arthur and Dorothy (Wendell) Kaiser. A 1957 graduate of Bedford High School, he then served his country as a radioman in the U.S. Navy. Dick married Diane M. Deneweth on March 1, 1962. Dick had a passion for agriculture and with his wife owned and operated the former Kaiser's Market (at the corner of Lewis Ave & Dean Road) Temperance, for 33 years, retiring in 1999. His firm morals and beliefs carried him through his life. He enjoyed playing euchre, traveling, mushrooming, going on cruises, spending time at Copper Harbor, Michigan, but most of all, spending time with his family, including "the kids from the market", who stayed close through the years.



He is survived by his devoted wife and best friend of 57 years, Diane; daughter, Kristine (Charles) Hoff and grandson, Nicholas (Jessica) Beverly. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Kaiser and sister-in-law, Rose Kaiser.



Visitation will be held from 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm, Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will follow at 6:00 pm. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio and are forever grateful to extended family, Barb, Tammy and Sue for the loving care given to Dick. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or .



pawlakfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary