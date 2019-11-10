|
|
Richard A. "Dickie" Leiter
Richard A. "Dickie" Leiter, age 60, of Toledo, passed away November 3, 2019, at St. Lukes Hospital. Dickie was born May 20, 1959, in Toledo to Charles and Marietta (Osenbaugh) Leiter. He was an avid Michigan fan and he loved driving his ice cream truck. He had the biggest heart and never said no to anyone.
He is survived by his daughters, Taralee (Leiter) Franz, Marie (Leiter) Fisher; siblings, Karen Stewart, Marsha Ellis, Danny Leiter, Debbie (Denny) Buck, Theresa Borek and many nieces and nephews and their families.
The family will receive guests Monday, November 11, 2019, from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Sharing of memories will begin Monday at 6:00 pm. at the funeral home.
To leave a special message for Richard's family, please visit
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019