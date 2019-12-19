|
Richard A. Mitchell
Richard A. Mitchell, 89, of Toledo, died Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Toledo Hospital. He was born on November 6, 1930 in Toledo to Charles (Helen Gill) Mitchell. He was a Korea Army and Marine veteran. He worked for the corporate offices of L.O.F.
He was preceded in death by his wife Nancy. Surviving are his sons, Michael (Denise) Mitchell, Thomas Mitchell; grandchildren, Amanda (Jacob) Tebbe, Ryan (Randee Rae) Mitchell, Cassandra Mitchell; great-grandson, Rhett Mitchell.
Friends will be received in the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 701 N. Main St. Walbridge, Ohio 43465 (419-666-3121) on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 10 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Lake Twp. Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Toledo Humane Society. Online condolences can be made at www.witzlershankfh.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 19, 2019