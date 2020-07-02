Richard A. Molinski
Richard A. Molinski, 63, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away peacefully in his home on June 30, 2020. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on April 29, 1957 to Walter and Marie (Bailey) Molinski. After graduating from Clay High School, he served his country in the United States Air Force. He then worked at W. W. Williams as a parts manager before retiring after 35 years, but currently worked for Old Castle. He was a member of Epiphany of the Lord Parish- St. Thomas Aquinas Church. Richard enjoyed bonfires, parties, Guhl Burgers, and had a passion for boating and fishing. He was always tinkering and fixing anything and everything. Richard also spent many years as President of the Michigan and Ohio Bass Club. What he cherished most was spending time with his family.
Richard is survived by his mother, Marie Molinski; wife, Ruth; son, Jamie (Gina) Allen; daughter, Julie Vondran; sister, Terri (Daryl) Roughton; brothers, James, Thomas (Jeanette), Dennis, David Molinski; 5 grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, loving family members and best friend, Pat Ray. He was preceded in death by his father; 3 nephews, 1 niece; and son-in-law, Chad Vondran.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 1-8 p.m. The family will also greet friends at Epiphany of the Lord Parish-St. Thomas, 729 White St., Toledo, Ohio, 43605 on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in Richard's name may be directed to the American Heart Association
