Richard A. Newnham, age 80 of Port Richey, Florida and formerly of Holland, OH died Thursday, November 22, 2018 at Consulate Health Care of Bayonet Point in Hudson, Florida. He was born in Toledo on June 8, 1938 to Arthur and Lucille (Martin) Newnham. He was a 1956 graduate of Springfield High School. On March 31, 1995 he married Roberta Geis in Florida. He began working as a print-setter and later went to work for United Parcel Service; retiring after 25years. Richard will best be remembered for his beautiful voice. He performed with the Masterworks Choral Group and while in Florida, he sang with the Episcopal Church, First United Methodist Church, Suncoast Chorus and Men's Barbershop Quartet. He joined the Coast Guard Auxiliary where he performed rescue and recovery. He is survived by his wife, Roberta Newnham; children, Amy (John) Burkhart, Lynda Roberts; step-son, Douglas Hollabaugh; 4 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; sister, Patty (Douglas) Griffin; sister-in-law, Carol Newnham; 2 nieces and 1 nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Lucille; brother, William Newnham and also his nephew, William Newnham. Friends will be received after 10 AM on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland, OH 43528 (419-865-8879) where Memorial Services will be held at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Springfield Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, his family would appreciate memorial contributions to be made to the Villas at Sunset Bay, 7423 Kauai Loop, New Port Richey, FL 34653. Special memories and condolences may be made online to Richard's family by visiting www.neville-funeral.com



