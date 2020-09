Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard A. Rudey



Richard A. Rudey, 87, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Rockford, IL.



Survivors include his daughter, Renee (James) Pesek; sons, Russell and Steven Rudey; and grandchildren, Caitlin and Shannon Pesek and Tristan and Rhianna Rudey. Predeceased by his wife, Marlene.





