Richard "Dick" A. Visser, 77, of Sylvania, OH passed away at St. Anne Hospital on Saturday, February 16, 2019. He was born on March 26, 1941 to Richard G. and Lucille (Koester) in Chicago, IL. In September 1966, a blind date with Bonnie Hubert lead him to finding the love of his life. They celebrated 51 years of marriage in August 2018.



In the 1960's, he was a driver for a top fuel drag race team. His extensive knowledge of cars served him well in his later career as an auto mechanic. In retirement, he enjoyed showing his vintage cars at local shows. In recent years, he and his wife spent winters in Leesburg, Florida where he continued his hobbies of cars, trains and golfing.



Richard was a proud father to his children, Suzanne and Steve, participating in many activities with them. He shared his love of travel and adventure by planning family vacations throughout the United States.



Richard is survived by his wife Bonnie; daughter, Suzanne (Ken) Saggese; son, Steve (Alyssa) Visser; grandchildren, Helen, Jack, Jacob and Jada; brother, Paul Mattson; and sister, Carol Denton. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Ricky.



Visitation will be on Friday, Friday, February 22, 2019 from 5 pm until 8 pm at the Reeb Funeral Home where the service will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 12 noon. Interment will be private. Family suggest donations in Richard's memory be made to St. Jude Medical Center.



