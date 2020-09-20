Richard Aaron Walker
Richard Aaron Walker, 96, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020 at The Grove at Oakleaf Village in Toledo, Ohio. He was born in Hancock County, Ohio to Ralph and Cleo Walker on February 18, 1924.
He graduated from McComb High school in 1941. He attended Northwestern School of Commerce in Lima, Ohio before entering the U.S Army Air Corp in 1942. He served as a Master Sergeant for the Troop Carrier Command providing training in communications and cryptography for the European and Asian Pacific Theaters. After the War, he returned to work for Superior Coach Corporation in Lima in the financial and insurance fields where he became Asst. Treasurer and Asst. Secretary for the Corporation before Sheller Globe Corp. acquired them. After the acquisition, Richard moved to the corporate offices for Sheller Globe in Toledo, Ohio, and became Risk Manager where he was in charge of worldwide insurance, pension and health benefits. He retired after a 40 year career at Superior Coach/Sheller Globe and shortly thereafter went to work for Lucas County as the Risk Manager for the County. He retired from that position after 20 years of service.
Richard was involved and served in many leadership positions in various community activities during his working years. Some of these included National Accountants Association, Junior Achievement, Church of God, Hope United Methodist Church, YMCA, and The Free Masons (over 65 years and reaching 32nd Degree).
Richard celebrated 73 years of marriage in March with his loving and devoted wife Jeanne. He will be dearly missed by his family; Spouse, Jeanne (Cusac) Walker; Sons, Jim (Tina) Walker, John Walker, and Joe (Cheri) Walker; Grandchildren, Krista (JT) Mathews, Brandon (Kate) Walker, and Sara (Jake) Zatchok; Great Grandchildren, Madison and Keegan. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Cleo; along with his two sisters, Helen Gossman, and Beatrice Dreyer.
Richard loved to attend events in which his children and grandchildren were participating and generously supported their educational endeavors throughout the years. He was an avid golfer for many years and traveled internationally to many countries with his wife, Jeanne.
Richard's family would like to express their appreciation to all of those that provided care for Richard in the past few years from the "The Grove" and Ohio Living Hospice. Without them, his final years of life would have been much more difficult.
Visitation and Funeral services will be limited to family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Ohio Living Hospice, Alzheimer's foundation, or a charity of the donor's choice
.
Those wishing to express condolences, a memory or a word of encouragement may do so at walkerfuneralhomes.com