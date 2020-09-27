(News story) Richard Aaron Walker, a risk manager, World War II veteran, and avid traveler, died Sept. 17 at The Grove at Oakleaf Village.
Mr. Walker died at 96 of Alzheimer's disease, said his son Joe Walker, who described his father as a "unique blend of a people person and someone who loves to help everyone."
In March, Mr. Walker celebrated his 73rd anniversary to his wife Margaret Jeanne Walker. They were married on March 28, 1947 and would go on to have three children -- Jim, John, and Joe.
Joe joked that as his mother goes by her middle name, the family was made up of the four J's and Richard.
Mr. Walker was born in Hancock County to Ralph and Cleo Walker on Feb. 18, 1924. He grew up in the McComb area and graduated from McComb High School in 1941.
After a short stint at the Northwestern School of Commerce in Lima, Mr. Walker joined the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1942.
He was prompted to join the ongoing war effort to do his duty for his country, "as many people did back then," Joe said.
Within 18 months, he was promoted to master sergeant for the Troop Carrier Command. He spent most of his service in the United States, offering training in communications and cryptography for the European and Asian Pacific Theaters.
Following his discharge in 1945, Mr. Walker returned to Ohio to work for Superior Coach Corporation in Lima. He worked in the financial and insurance fields as assistant treasurer and assistant secretary for the company before it was acquired by Sheller Globe Corporation in 1973.
The acquisition brought Mr. Walker to the company's corporate offices in Toledo. He worked there as risk manager in charge of worldwide insurance, pension, and health benefits.
After 40 years with Superior Coach and then Sheller Globe, Mr. Walker retired. It wouldn't be long, however, before he returned to the work force.
"He wanted to work. It was simple as that," Joe said.
At 64, Mr. Walker got a job as Lucas County's risk manager and stayed in that position for 20 years.
When he wasn't working, Mr. Walker loved to travel, both internationally and in the United States, Joe said. He and his wife managed to see five continents.
Every year, Mr. Walker and his wife would pack up their three children and road trip across the country. Joe recalled one such vacation that lasted three weeks and took the family all the way to the West Coast.
"We saw Pike's Peak and Disneyland. We stopped in Las Vegas, saw Yosemite. We stopped in Yellowstone and Mount Rushmore," Joe said.
The group spent hours in their Pontiac Tempest, driving south through the deserts of Arizona and then traveling north on their way home to Ohio. Joe recalled pulling the small car over several times on the trip down from Pike's Peak, just to make sure the brakes didn't go out.
Throughout his life, Joe said his father stayed involved in the community.
He was a part of the National Accountants Association, Junior Achievement, the Church of God, the Hope United Methodist Church, and the YMCA. He loved to attend productions at the Stranahan Theater and was a member at the Toledo Zoo, Joe said. He also accrued more than 65 years as a Free Mason, ultimately reaching the 32nd Degree.
Mr. Walker lived on Fairwood Drive in Sylvania Township for 44 years, where he made a concerted effort to lend a hand to anyone who needed the help.
"He would mow his neighbor's grass. She had been widowed for 10 or 15 years and he mowed her grass until he was 92. The only reason he stopped then was because he fell and broke his hip," Joe said. "That's just the kind of thing he did."
Mr. Walker is survived by his wife Jeanne, his sons Jim, John, and Joe Walker, as well his three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
All services will be limited to family. Tributes can be made to Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, or a charity of the donor's choice
.
This is a news story by Ellie Buerk. Contact her at ebuerk@theblade.com
