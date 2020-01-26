|
Richard Alan Moore
Richard Alan Moore died January 22, 2020, at the age of 82. Dick's health had been failing for several months after a fall at home, resulting in a slow healing broken ankle and complications of diabetes.
Dick's employment career began at the age of 15 when he was hired to mow lawns and run small errands at Reeb Funeral Home. He continued from there to work at the Lamb Co., Win Schuler's, Floating Floors, Paramount Health Care, and Dowling Funeral Home. Dick graduated from Burnham High School in Sylvania in 1955 and from Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration in 1961. He was a 30-year member of Hope Lutheran Church, and he was an active charter member of the Sylvania Sunrise Lions Club, proceeding through the ranks to serve as 13A Ohio District Governor in 2003-04. He also was involved for many years with the MS Society. Dick was well known in Sylvania for his involvement with many volunteer organizations.
Surviving Dick are his wife, Joyce; his adult children, Robert (Susie), Michael (Sandra), Christopher (Dawn), Melissa, and Marc. Extended family are Joyce's adult children, John (Janet), Ronald (Debra), Kimberly and Mark. Much loved grandchildren are Nicholas, Andrew, Mathew, Maggie, Jason, Bryan, Cody, Erika, Patrick, Mallory, Kyle, Megan, Morgan, Christopher, Marissa, Allen, Ashley and Krieg; and very special great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jada, Jemma, Libby, Emmy, John, Jackson, Kolton and Azaiah. Dick is also survived by sisters-in-law, Lauren Moore and Diane Reining. Dick was preceded in death by his former wife, Nancy McCullar, the mother of his adult children; brother, Tom; parents, Evelyn and Glenn Moore; and in-laws, Jim, Fred and Janice, and Herman and Vivian Reining. Dick will be remembered for his generous nature to help others.
Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Wednesday, January 29, from 4:00 – 9:00 p.m., where Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 30, at 11:00 a.m. Dick will be laid to rest at Toledo Memorial Park. Tributes to the family would be appreciated.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020