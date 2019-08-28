|
|
Richard "Rick" Alan Rybka
"MY POLISH PRINCE"
Has entered eternal peace. He struggled and fought a diagnosis of Frontal-Temporal Dementia for 14 years. He was the only child of Walter and Verna Beatrice Rybka. Rick was born April 11, 1949 and died August 25, 2019.
Rick loved polka dancing and polka music. He met a special lady -- Jean -- who matched his interests and married her on October 24, 1998. "RIP" RICK ----- SAVE ME A DANCE!!!!!
He was a member of TAPS, IMA, Polka Booster Club of America and SVDP.
Rick is survived by his beloved wife, Jean/Polish Princess and step-children, Mary and Monica. He treasured being called "GRANDPA" by his step-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Chene, Olivia and Andrew. Other relatives survive.
He talked extensively of his recent 70th birthday party and continuously wanted to thank each and everyone who TOOK the time to COME and celebrate with him.
Visitation will be Friday, August 30, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 8330 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI, where he will lie in state in the narthex after 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Military Honors being conducted by the Lambertville VFW Post 9656. A luncheon will follow in the church hall.
Hospice of Northwest Ohio has been magnificent supporting Jean in this difficult time. Special thanks to Becky, Melissa, Colleen H., Renee, Kelley and Pat.
bedfordfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 28, 2019