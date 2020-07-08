Richard "Gary" AllenRichard "Gary" Allen, 85, of Deshler, Ohio, died peacefully July 6, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. Gary was born August 24, 1934, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Richard B. Allen and Rosella M.(Buckenmeyer) Allen. He married Jean Fortman of Glandorf at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on June 29, 1963. They just celebrated 57 years of married life together. He attended school in Trilby, Ohio and was a 1952 graduate of Toledo Whitmer High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Gary worked at the family business, Allen's Food Market on Alexis Road in Trilby, as a butcher. In 1956 he moved with his family to Deshler, where his parents purchased The Deshler Hardware Company. He spent most of his time doing service calls and installing water heaters and appliances. After his parent's retirement, Gary and Jean purchased the hardware and worked side by side until their retirement in 2008.He is survived by his wife, Jean; children, Karen (Jon) Schwiebert, Kristine (Dean) Maas, Kathy (Jeff) Mangas, Brian (Liz) Allen; 10 grandchildren; brothers, Terry (Nancy) Allen and Neal (Darlene) Allen. He was also preceded in death by brother, Lt. Dale Allen.Public visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Friday at Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and you are asked to please wear a mask.