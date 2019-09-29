Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Calvary Lutheran Church
1930 Bradner Rd
Northwood,, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Lutheran Church
1930 Bradner Rd
Northwood, OH
Richard Allen Brim


1943 - 2019
Richard Allen Brim Obituary
Richard Allen Brim

Richard A. Brim, 76, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Mercy St. Charles Hospital. Richard was born in Toledo, Ohio on February 28, 1943 to George and Ella (Walton) Brim. After graduating from high school, Richard would go on to work as a truck driver for several companies before retiring from Preston Trucking in 1995. On March 6, 1976 he married the love of his life Rosemary (Herman) and together they shared many wonderful memories, from skiing to boating and fishing. Richard was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church. He was a wonderful man who will be dearly missed.

Richard is survived by his wife of 43 years Rosemary; sister, Joan Kiester and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Darlene Friesner.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 3-7 pm. The family will also greet friends at Calvary Lutheran Church, 1930 Bradner Rd., Northwood, Ohio 43619 on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 10:30 am until the time of funeral services at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Williston Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in Richard's name may be directed to Calvary Lutheran Church or Charity of Donor's Choice.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019
