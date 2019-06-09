Richard Allen "Dick" Bryant



Richard Allen "Dick" Bryant, 83, died Sunday June 2nd, 2019, following a brief illness at Cornerstone Hospice of The Villages, Florida. Dick relocated to the Tampa area, Florida in 1992 with long time partner and special friend Bobbie Cochran. He moved to Summerfield, Florida in 2014 to be closer to his daughter. Dick was born in Toledo, Ohio, February 17,1936, to Willard and Ada (Henry) Bryant. He attended Morrison R. Waite High School graduating in 1954 and worked for Libbey Owens Ford as a glass cutter for 30 years, retiring at a relatively young age in 1985.



Dick enjoyed bowling, camping & traveling. He spent a month in Hawaii, visited Alaska and Germany and spent many summers at Twin Acres campground in Whitehouse, Ohio, making many friends along the way.



He was a devoted father and family meant everything to him. He leaves behind daughters, Linnae (Mark) Clinton, Marcia (Mike) Culling, Kathy (Rick) Ruple; grandchildren, Nicholas (Madison) Juliano, Joshua (Sally) Culling, Matthew (Alyssa) Culling, Rebecca Ruple and great grandchildren, Piper, Harry and Lincoln Culling; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.



He was pre-deceased by his parents and siblings, Willard Bryant and Etta Jean Keaton.



A celebration of his life is being planned for a later date. Condolences can be sent to [email protected] Memorial contributions can be made to Cornerstone Hospice, (601 Casa Bella, The Villages, FL 32162) who took such loving care of Dick during his short time there or to a .



Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid. John 14:27



Rest in peace Dad, you will be forever missed.



Published in The Blade from June 9 to June 10, 2019