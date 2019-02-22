Richard Allen LaForge



Richard Allen LaForge, age 85, of Sylvania, OH passed away February 18, 2019 at his residence at Sunset Village. Richard was born July 14, 1933 in Detroit, MI to Josephine and Julius LaForge. Richard served in the U.S. Navy from February 1952 to 1956. After his service, he was employed by the Chrysler Missile Plant then joined General Electric/Carboloy Division. He retired in 2002 from Seco Tools. Richard enjoyed playing golf, traveling with his wife, and had a special love of his family and his dogs.



Richard is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Joan (DeDecker) and his brother, Ken (Joan). He is also survived by his seven children, Al (Kay), Leo (Sophie), Dennis (MaryBeth), Annette (Ron) Sutton, Janette (Merlin) Spoerre, Tom (Cheryl) and Carolyn (Chris) Hammye; 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brothers, Fritz and Donald; sister, Anna Marie and great granddaughter, Emily Rose.



The family will receive guests Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Newcomer - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Ashanti Hospice or your local humane society in Richard's memory.



Published in The Blade from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019