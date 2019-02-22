Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard LaForge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Allen LaForge


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard Allen LaForge Obituary
Richard Allen LaForge

Richard Allen LaForge, age 85, of Sylvania, OH passed away February 18, 2019 at his residence at Sunset Village. Richard was born July 14, 1933 in Detroit, MI to Josephine and Julius LaForge. Richard served in the U.S. Navy from February 1952 to 1956. After his service, he was employed by the Chrysler Missile Plant then joined General Electric/Carboloy Division. He retired in 2002 from Seco Tools. Richard enjoyed playing golf, traveling with his wife, and had a special love of his family and his dogs.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Joan (DeDecker) and his brother, Ken (Joan). He is also survived by his seven children, Al (Kay), Leo (Sophie), Dennis (MaryBeth), Annette (Ron) Sutton, Janette (Merlin) Spoerre, Tom (Cheryl) and Carolyn (Chris) Hammye; 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brothers, Fritz and Donald; sister, Anna Marie and great granddaughter, Emily Rose.

The family will receive guests Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Newcomer - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Ashanti Hospice or your local humane society in Richard's memory.

To leave a special message for Richard's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now