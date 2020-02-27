|
Richard Allen "Skip" Swint
May 24, 1936 - February 23, 2020
Richard Allen "Skip" Swint, 83, residing in Sandusky, passed away Sunday afternoon, February 23, 2020 at Ohio Veterans Home.
Richard was born on May 24, 1936 in Sandusky, OH to the late Lloyd E. Swint and Ruth (Bentley) Ausmus.
Richard graduated from Sandusky High School in 1954 and received his associates degree in computer science from Owens Community College. He was a Veteran of the US Navy who proudly served his country from 1954 to 1958 during the Korean Conflict. He was a general laborer and installer with his beloved brother, Ronald Swint at the former Central Glass Company and worked as an electrician for many years, retiring from the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky. Richard was a manager for the Cabin Club and drove bus for the Washington Local Schools in Toledo. Richard was a past commander of the American Legion Post 83, a member of the Amvets Post 17, VFW Post 2529 and a past Chef De Gare Voiture 50, Erie County 40/8. He was also a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Richard was a very generous man, who was kind to all and had a wonderful sense of humor.
Richard is survived by his children, Lloyd (Julie) Swint Littleton, CO, Larry Swint of Toledo, Susan Swint of Lincoln University, PA and Gwen (Dennis) Eastman of West Grove, PA; grandchildren, Chet Swint (Tara), Joey Swint, Frances (Brian) Eck, Peter Swint, Emma Swint, John Paul Swint, Liana Rizzo, Gabe Rizzo, Annaliese Rizzo, Jonah Eastman and Mariana Eastman; two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Traut; brothers, Edward, Thomas and Ronald Swint; and step-father, Rinehart N. Ausmus and great grandson, Stran T. Swint.
Friends may call on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave, Sandusky. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 429 Central Ave., Sandusky. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Sandusky.
Those wishing to contribute to Richard's memory may do so to the Mother Cabrini Shrine, 20189 Cabrini Blvd, Golden, CO 80401.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 27, 2020