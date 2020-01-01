|
|
Richard Alvin Duvall
Richard Alvin Duvall of Temperance, Michigan, passed away in his home on December 28th, 2019.
Richard was born in Monroe, Michigan on July 2, 1937 and raised in Ida, MI. He lived his adult life in Toledo and Bedford. He was active in the Lake Erie sailing community, including being a former commodore of Jolly Rogers Sailing Club and an active member of North Cape Yacht Club. He raced his beloved Osprey for more than thirty years.
He had two happy marriages to Julia and Susan, both of whom preceded him in death.
He is survived by his children, Robin, Chris (Kristen), Eric (Debby) and Spence; nine grandchildren and his very close friend, Diana.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 1, 2020