Richard Askins In memory of RICHARD ASKINS. Richard passed away on April 15, 2020, after struggling with chronic health issues. He is survived by longterm girlfriend/fiance, Heidi Maze. They met at a long term care facility where Heidi resides and where Richard lived for a short period of time. He would keep Heidi company with his stories about his career at PETRO as a diesel mechanic and also his life accomplishments. He also played old love songs to Heidi from days gone by and then hug her tightly in his arms letting her know she was the love of his life. He also was a man of the old guard, always responding with yes sir and yes mam. He never missed a day without speaking to Heidi, he also had two best friends Eric and Jason. He will be sorely missed by all he met. The friends and family of Heidi Maze publish this in gratitude of all the love and happiness he gave to her. We pray for them.

