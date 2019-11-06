The Blade Obituaries
|
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Park Church
1456 Harvard Blvd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Richard B. Taylor


1947 - 2019
Richard B. Taylor Obituary
Richard B. Taylor

Richard B. Taylor II, age 72, of Toledo, passed away November 3, 2019. He was born September 17, 1947 in Youngstown to the late Richard B. and Carolyn (McCracken) Taylor. He graduated from Lima Senior High School in 1966 and went on to earn a Bachelor's degree from the University of Toledo. Rick loved technology and was employed with several companies including IBM and most recently installing computers for the Turnpike Commission. He enjoyed fishing, volunteering at the Eleanor Kahle Senior Center and singing. He was an active member of Park Church United Church of Christ where he formerly sang in the choir. Rick was a member and Past Master of Robinson-Locke Lodge #659 F&AM as well as Council, Chapter, Commandery and Scottish Rite, Valley of Toledo. His passions were model railroading and his poodle, Chip. Rick will be lovingly remembered for his kind, loving nature and for his wry sense of humor.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Kathleen (Evans) Taylor; son, Sean (Sheila) Taylor; grandchildren, Nicholas, Michael and Liz; and sister, Karen (David) Derrico. He was also preceded in death by brother, Frank Jackson.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 2 p.m. until the time of Masonic memorial services at 7:00 p.m. in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.). The funeral will begin at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Park Church, 1456 Harvard Blvd., Toledo, OH 43614. Private burial will take place at Clay Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Park Church or the Eleanor Kahle Senior Center.

Published in The Blade on Nov. 6, 2019
