Richard Baden
1944 - 2020
Richard Baden

11/19/1944 - 10/11/2020

Richard "Butch" Baden went to be with our Heavenly Father; his wife, Janice and their son, Joseph, on October 11, 2020. Richard met the love of his life, Janice L. Baden (Emmick), in January 1963 at their favorite dance spot "The Fun Spot" in East Toledo during his senior year of high school. Ritchie, who also was called that by family members, worked for a short time for his step-uncle at Eprad, an electrical supply company. Richard went to work for LOF Glass plant #6 in Rossford, where after a year on the production line, he entered the electrical department where he worked for 36 years; spending his last 5 years as an hourly supervisor, retiring in June, 2000.

Richard enjoyed working around his home with his wife repairing and remodeling. There was nothing he could not fix. Jan and Richard enjoyed eating out and taking drives up to Port Clinton. He was extremely close with his son, Daniel and his wife, Cathleen and very close with his grandsons, Ezra Joseph and his brother, John. Richard enjoyed riding his jet ski and going up to Lake Pleasant, Michigan and Traverse City, Michigan, with Jan's sisters, Joyce and Linda and the Rober family.

Surviving are Richard's brothers, Carl Baden and George Baden; sisters, Nikole Kaler, Karol Buchanan; son, Daniel Carl (Cathleen Voyles-Baden); grandsons, John Voyles, Ezra Joseph Baden; sister-in-laws, Joyce Rober, Linda Carr; nieces and nephews, Ryan, Bill, Tommy Carr, Nick and Kelley Rober, Gary and Bret Baden, Scott and Rob Shaw and great nephews and godsons, Nick Rober Jr. and Joey Carr. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Janice; son, Joseph Baden and parents, Steve, Mary, and Nick.

The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care and for the loving and patient care provided by Mary and Patrice. They would also like to thank the Rossford Fire and Police Departments.

Visitation will be on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 1-6 P.M. at Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, 830 Lime City Road in Rossford. Additional visitation will be on Monday, October 19, 2020, from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass at 10:30 A.M. at All Saints Catholic Church, 628 Lime City Road in Rossford. Interment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery, Perrysburg. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be made at walkerfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Blade from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
OCT
19
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
OCT
19
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
