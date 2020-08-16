Richard Boyce Stansley Sr.Richard Boyce Stansley, Sr., passed away on August 11, 2020, at the age of 86.It's impossible to distill this larger-than-life man—the patriarch of La Familia, who spent a lifetime teaching his family the value of hard work, the strength of never backing down, the power of sheer stubbornness to beat all odds, and what it is like to be loved beyond measure—into a few short paragraphs.In the enduring words of Dick Stansley, "This is B.S.."He was born on August 18th, 1933, to Peter and Grace (Sylvester) Stansley, and grew up in Sylvania with his older brother, Arnold Stansley, and younger sister, Cheri Lenavitt. He graduated from Sylvania Burnham High School, and joined the U.S. Air Force in April of 1952. Dick met Darlene, the love of his life, in 1956 at Posey Lake, MI, where he raced up to her in his speed boat, complete with full water-ski gear. (Unusual only in the fact that, as Darlene later learned, he couldn't swim a lick.) Dick and Darlene were married July 6th,1957, and on August 16, 1961, his favorite son was born. Allegedly. (Reports vary.) They also had 4 other children.He was always proud to say that he started working at the age of 10 (and walked to school every day, in the winter, with 3 feet of snow on the ground, uphill both ways, naturally.) In 1960, he purchased his uncle's trucking company along with seven other investors, including his uncles, cousins, and brother. Over the years he acquired the other owners' interest and, in 1984, turned it into a successful family business that is still thriving two generations later. He was the recipient of the Northwest Ohio Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2000.Dick's passion in life was expressed in two ways: family first, and then horsepower. Whether it was in the form of automobiles, trucks, tractors or standardbreds, he was interested. He surrounded himself with great friends that shared his passions, and brought people together with his strong sense of comradeship, optimism and unfailing determination.As the head of the family, Dicky taught us all to live life on our own terms, and take B.S. from no one, ever. He loved having coffee at home in the mornings with his children, meals at his favorite restaurants, card games with his friends, and races whenever one of his horses was on the card.He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Darlene Stansley neé Creque; his sister, Cheri (Jack) Lenavitt; his five children, Rick, Scott (born August 16, 1961), Jeff (Gail), Charles (Tami), and Missy (John) Hogan; his ten grandchildren, Kristin, JT, Branden (Maggie), Scott (Taylor), Ryan (Angela), Drew, Cassie, Peter, Boyce, and Annie; three great-grandchildren, Charlie Payne, Sophia, and John Maverick. Along with countless cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.In these times we can't have a large service for all of his friends and family ("It is what it is", as Papa would say), but for those who know and loved him, in lieu of flowers we ask this: watch a horse race, play a game of cards, visit your favorite restaurant, have a black-cherry milkshake, watch the news in your favorite recliner, give someone the what-for, fuel up your riding mower (and all other equipment), and make sure everyone you love is well fed. It's what Dicky would do. Online condolences to