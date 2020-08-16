1/1
Richard Boyce Stansley Sr.
1933 - 2020
Richard Boyce Stansley Sr.

Richard Boyce Stansley, Sr., passed away on August 11, 2020, at the age of 86.

It's impossible to distill this larger-than-life man—the patriarch of La Familia, who spent a lifetime teaching his family the value of hard work, the strength of never backing down, the power of sheer stubbornness to beat all odds, and what it is like to be loved beyond measure—into a few short paragraphs.

In the enduring words of Dick Stansley, "This is B.S.."

He was born on August 18th, 1933, to Peter and Grace (Sylvester) Stansley, and grew up in Sylvania with his older brother, Arnold Stansley, and younger sister, Cheri Lenavitt. He graduated from Sylvania Burnham High School, and joined the U.S. Air Force in April of 1952. Dick met Darlene, the love of his life, in 1956 at Posey Lake, MI, where he raced up to her in his speed boat, complete with full water-ski gear. (Unusual only in the fact that, as Darlene later learned, he couldn't swim a lick.) Dick and Darlene were married July 6th,1957, and on August 16, 1961, his favorite son was born. Allegedly. (Reports vary.) They also had 4 other children.

He was always proud to say that he started working at the age of 10 (and walked to school every day, in the winter, with 3 feet of snow on the ground, uphill both ways, naturally.) In 1960, he purchased his uncle's trucking company along with seven other investors, including his uncles, cousins, and brother. Over the years he acquired the other owners' interest and, in 1984, turned it into a successful family business that is still thriving two generations later. He was the recipient of the Northwest Ohio Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2000.

Dick's passion in life was expressed in two ways: family first, and then horsepower. Whether it was in the form of automobiles, trucks, tractors or standardbreds, he was interested. He surrounded himself with great friends that shared his passions, and brought people together with his strong sense of comradeship, optimism and unfailing determination.

As the head of the family, Dicky taught us all to live life on our own terms, and take B.S. from no one, ever. He loved having coffee at home in the mornings with his children, meals at his favorite restaurants, card games with his friends, and races whenever one of his horses was on the card.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Darlene Stansley neé Creque; his sister, Cheri (Jack) Lenavitt; his five children, Rick, Scott (born August 16, 1961), Jeff (Gail), Charles (Tami), and Missy (John) Hogan; his ten grandchildren, Kristin, JT, Branden (Maggie), Scott (Taylor), Ryan (Angela), Drew, Cassie, Peter, Boyce, and Annie; three great-grandchildren, Charlie Payne, Sophia, and John Maverick. Along with countless cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

In these times we can't have a large service for all of his friends and family ("It is what it is", as Papa would say), but for those who know and loved him, in lieu of flowers we ask this: watch a horse race, play a game of cards, visit your favorite restaurant, have a black-cherry milkshake, watch the news in your favorite recliner, give someone the what-for, fuel up your riding mower (and all other equipment), and make sure everyone you love is well fed. It's what Dicky would do. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
August 15, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Jay Hassen
August 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Steven Meis
Friend
August 15, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Steven Meis
August 13, 2020
I liked him he was a man who would help all at any time and wait for you to see if you needed a ride
Larry Baker
August 13, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
brian chalfin
August 13, 2020
Dick had a very kind heart. I remember the first time we met him...at J&G’s. Liked him instantly. We managed to get together a few times over the years...I believe the last time was at Crawdaddy’s in Jensen Beach. I regret the four of us weren’t able to spent more time together....life is busy. He has left behind a great family and a devoted wife, which I’m sure he was very proud of each of you. God Bless. Frank and Carol Bierman.
Frank and Carol Bierman
