Richard "Mick" Burgin Sr.



Richard "Mick" Burgin, Sr., age 83, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Gulfside Hospice Center in Zephyrhills, Florida.



Mick was born on July 30, 1936 in Holland, Ohio to Edwin and Regina Burgin. He was technically the youngest of 4 children as he always referenced his twin as his older brother. He graduated from Holland High School and served in the Army National Guard.



Mick was married to Beverly (Taube) Burgin, his high school sweetheart, for 63 years. Together, they shared the most beautiful life raising their 5 children and enjoying their 14 grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mick loved being a part of a big family and reveled in everyone's accomplishments. He had such a special relationship with each of his kids and grandkids that if you were to ask each of them, they would all say that they were his favorite. He had that way with people.



Mick worked as a carman for the railroad, and retired with Conrail, after 26 years.



Although unable to fit all of his trophies with him, Mick will be laid to rest as a champion; coaching his sons and leading Crissey School Baseball to seven consecutive championships, being a self-proclaimed "star of the Holland Blue Devils basketball team" alongside his twin brother, Bob, and for being the best Dad, Grandpa, and true patriarch of the Burgin family. Proudly, his competitive spirit lives on in all of his children and grandchildren.



Mick was an avid golfer, bowler, Ohio sports fanatic (The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Indians, Browns, and Cavs), vintage street rod enthusiast and collector, and an incredibly loyal friend.



Mick is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jean (Burgin) Cohen; and brother, Edwin Burgin.



Mick is survived by his beloved wife, Beverly (Taube) Burgin; his five children, Richard (Cindy) Burgin Jr., Rox (Dawn) Burgin, Ronda (Bill) Roback, Rory (Chrissy) Burgin, Renee (Kevin) Bowyer; his grandchildren, RJ, Dusty, Ashley, Meghan, Chelsea, Rory, Devin, Brandon, Paige, Brogan, Alexa, Payton, Elliott, and Ian; his twin brother, Bob (Joyce) Burgin; many nieces, nephews, and six great-grandchildren.



The sadness of Mick's passing will be felt by all of us for a long time. We will miss those hard hugs, that booming voice, the most infectious laugh, knowing winks, and glimmer of the best kind of mischief in his eye. He was truly bigger than life and we all wanted in on the fun.



In lieu of memorial donations, please take today to indulge in life's sweet gifts with a sense of humor. As Grandpa B would always say, "the dessert is sugar-free, fat-free, guilt-free," as he would cut in front of you in line.



Due to the current COVID restrictions, the family will have a private service with a Celebration of Life planned for a later date.





