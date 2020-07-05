1/1
Richard C. "Rick" Anderson
1944 - 2020
Richard C. "Rick" Anderson, age 75, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away at 10:57 a.m.. on Monday, June 29, 2020, at SKLD - Bryan. Richard had owned a plumbing company in Toledo prior to a long and successful career as a real estate investor. Rick was a charitable member of the community supporting many causes including the Williams County "Blizzard Auction", Fairlawn Auction at Sauder Village, the Bryan Area Foundation and countless other charities. Rick could build or fix anything from houses to furniture, but his favorite hobby was "wheeling and dealing" anything that could make money. His sense of humor was second to none.

Richard was born on December 30, 1944, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Gordon F. and Venita R. (Jones) Anderson. He was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School and the University of Toledo.

Richard is survived by his long time companion, Linda Wernet, of Montpelier; her children, Todd Wernet and Troy (Meg) Wernet, both of Columbus; grandchildren, Hayden, Tyler, Tate, Chloe, Reagan and Addison; sister, Pamela Herschel, of Toledo; niece, Meredith (David) Hustwick, of Toledo; nephew, Craig (Melanie) Herschel, of Saline, Michigan; and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors to use masks to prevent spreading the virus. Anyone showing any symptoms of infection are asked to please share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020, from 11:00-2:00 p.m. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Private graveside services will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, in Morenci, Michigan.

Memorials are requested to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.

www.krillfuneralservice.com


Published in The Blade from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Krill Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Krill Funeral Service
860 W Mulberry St
Bryan, OH 43506
(419) 636-3525
