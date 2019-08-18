|
Richard C. Crown
Richard Charles Crown, 88, died on Monday August 12, 2019 at The Lakes of Sylvania.
Born on October 12, 1930 in Batavia, NY to Henry and Anna (Collins) Crown. The family moved to Toledo, OH shortly thereafter, where Dick spent the majority of his adult life.
He graduated from Burnham High School in 1948 and married Loretta Smith, on May 29, 1954.
Dick was a tool & die maker by trade. Fiercely independent and an entrepreneur, he started EDCO Tool & Die with his close friend Emil Hrbac in 1964. The rest, as they say, is history.
He was an avid hunter, mediocre golfer and a great fisherman. He loved the cottage on Lake Erie and would get out on the lake any time he could. His fish fries were legendary. His 27' Sportcraft "Better n Nuthin" was his pride and joy. His freezer was always full of perch and walleye when he left for Florida in the fall…and empty when he got back in the spring. Funny how that worked.
After Dick retired, he and Loretta became Florida residents and split time between St. Pete Beach, Sylvania and Long Beach.
Dick embraced his Catholic faith and he and Loretta were longtime members of St. Joseph Church in Sylvania and Blessed Trinity Church in St. Petersburg, FL.
Left to cherish Dick's memory are sons Brad (Mary) Crown and Doug (Kathleen) Crown; grandsons Nathan (Emily) Crown; Kyle (Kelly) Crown; Peter Crown and William Crown; great grandsons Edward and Carter Crown; and sister Joanne (Jim) Pfeiffer.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Loretta and his youngest son Terry; parents Henry and Anna Crown; and in-laws Ralph and Isabelle Smith.
Visitation will be at Reeb Funeral Home 5712 Main St. Sylvania, OH between 3-7:30pm on Friday, August 23, 2019. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10am in St. Joseph Catholic Church 5373 Main St. Sylvania, OH.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
The Crown family would like to thank the staff at The Lakes of Sylvania for their genuine care and concern for our dad. Online condolences to reebfuneralhome.com
"I do not choose to be a
common man.
It is my right to be
uncommon.
If I can, I seek opportunity,
not security.
I do not wish to be a
kept citizen;
humbled and dulled by
having the State
look after me.
I want to take the
calculated risk,
to dream and to build,
to fail and to succeed.
I refuse to barter incentive
for a dole.
I prefer the challenges
of life
to the guaranteed existence;
the thrill of fulfillment
to the stale calm of Utopia.
I will not trade freedom
for beneficence,
nor my dignity
for a handout.
I will never cower
before any master,
nor bend to any threat.
It is my heritage to
stand erect,
proud and unafraid to
think and act for myself;
to enjoy the benefit of
my creations
and to face the world boldly
and say,
"This, with God's help,
I have done."
