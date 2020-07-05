Richard C. "RC" Johnston, III
08/10/1977 - 06/24/2020
Richard Cronan "RC" Johnston III, age 42, of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was born on August 10, 1977 to Richard Cronan Jr. and Judith Ann (Martel) Elton in Sylvania, Ohio.
Richard graduated from Maumee High School where he was an honor student. He played sports, with baseball as his passion. He was a proud Maumee Panther! He attended Bowling Green State University and obtained a Bachelors Degree in Business and Accounting. Recently, he was a member of the Maumee FOE.
Rich was an avid fan of the LA Rams and Boston Red Sox and had attended many of their games. He also enjoyed a good cigar while listening to jazz music.
Most important, Rich was an amazing husband, father, son and brother. He was happiest around his family. His twin son and daughter were the lights of his life.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kim; son, Macallan; daughter, Ashlyn; mother, Judith (Thomas) Elton; father, Richard (Sharon "Tia") Johnston; father-in-law, Alan (Patricia) Lynch; mother-in-law, Sharon (Jack) Lund; brothers, Joshua (Katie) Johnston and Nathan (Rebecca) Johnston; grandfather, Richard Johnston and grandmother-in-law, Ruth Lynch; along with many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. Rich was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Elizabeth Martel, Patricia Johnston; cousin, Conner Ganues; uncles, Michael and Robert Martel.
A gathering for family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. Social distancing and face masks are recommended. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted for a scholarship fund for his children, Macallan and Ashlyn. Donations may be made through any Key Bank location, attention Kimberly Johnston. A trust fund will be established. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
