Richard C. "Big C" Jones, Sr.
Richard C. Jones, Sr. 80, passed away March 14, 2019. He was born May 4, 1938, to Vernon and Sarah Jones. Richard was known for his community work in the North Toledo and Point Place area. He was an advocate for Social Justice and was active in T.U.S.A., Toledoans United for Social Justice. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of fifty-one years, Helen Jones; children, Leon Blackman and Leona Jones, step-son, Corey Colbert, Sr.; siblings, Trebla Seno J. and Emma J. Overall.
He is lovingly survived by his wife, Leslye Colbert-Jones "Bunny"; children: Robert Jones, Sr. (Quincy), Danny (Arvella) Jones, Sr., Bernice Jones, Richard C. Jones, Jr., Mamie Jones; step-children: Lisa Townsend, Marva Jones, Celena (Kalon) Chance-Pearson, DeLonna (Sean) Clark, Naomi (Adonis) Curtiss; 25 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Margaret Blackman, Adellia Jones and Carol Linzy; brother-in-law, Norman (Cheryl) Sharpley; his church family at Glass City and many other loving relatives and friends.
Wake Sunday 3-5pm at House of Day; Funeral, Monday 12 noon at Glass City Church of Christ; Family Hour preceding at 11am. Dr. Robert Birt, Pastor.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 22, 2019