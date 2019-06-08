Home

Richard C. Leffler Jr., age 60 passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday June 5,2019. He was born on October 19, 1958, in Tiffin, to Richard and Wanda Leffler. He was an avid nascar fan. His favorite driver was Bill Elliot. He also loved to fish. But what he enjoyed most in life was watching his grandkids Chris Jr. and Miss Emma growing up.

He was preceded in death by his Father Richard C. Leffler Sr. and brother Michael Leffler. He is survived by his son Chris (christie) Leffler; Grandson, Christopher Leffler Jr.; Granddaughter Emma Leffler; Mother Wanda Leffler. He also leaves behind one sister and three brothers, Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. There will only be a private service for immediate family. Donations and condolences may be offered at [email protected]

Published in The Blade on June 8, 2019
