Richard C. Linker, an advertising agency owner who got to know the intricacies of the industrial firms he represented, died May 26 in his Monclova Township home. He was 78.



He had Parkinson's disease and died of heart failure, his son, Jeff Linker, said.



Mr. Linker dabbled in real estate deals, but otherwise retired about 20 years ago when he sold his industrial advertising agency, Ad/?One.



The small firm's clients aimed to sell their goods or services - restaurant furniture; industrial parts; jet engine maintenance - to other businesses.



"It wasn't glamorous," his son said. "It wasn't retail. It wasn't consumer. It wasn't anything your average person would see.



"That wasn't important to him," his son said. "It was the pride of putting products together, whether advertisements or catalogs, that were really well done and were effective. To him, they were art."



Mr. Linker thought like an engineer, his son said.



"It was an attention to detail," his son said.



He'd ask clients for a chance to walk through their shop and "knew how to draw out of the client the things the client would think 'You're really interested in that?'" recalled Eric Lehman, who was trying to break into the advertising business in the mid-1970s when he was hired by Communications Concepts, where Mr. Linker was vice president.



"This business is about relationships, really getting to know your clients' business, and he taught me how important that was," Mr. Lehman said. "If people knew you cared about their business, they entrusted you with more and more, and you became integral to their business - and he demonstrated that daily."



He also was fun, a free spirit, unafraid to knock on any door.



"He was open to ideas," Mr. Lehman said.



Mr. Linker began his career in sales for the Cannon Paper Co. of Toledo, a wholesale distributor of paper products.



"He was very personable and that charming and winning guy," his son said.



Mr. Linker had been a longtime member of the Toledo Ski Club. He was a member of Riverview Yacht Club and Maumee River Yacht Club and liked to cruise the river and Lake Erie with friends.



For 25 years he had a house on Broadway in South Toledo, on the Maumee.



"That was his solace, the water," his son said.



He was born Jan. 9, 1941, to Dorothy and Charles Linker and grew up in West Toledo. He was a 1959 graduate of Central Catholic High School. He attended the University of Toledo.



He was formerly was married to Nancy Boes Linker.



Surviving are his wife, Carol Sprouse Linker, whom he married in 1986; son, Jeffery Linker; stepdaughters Kim Shelnick, Sharon Winslow, and Jennifer Mominee; sisters Cheryl McCormick, Debbie Rutkowski, and Nancy Linker; brother, Ronald Linker; two grandchildren, and seven step-grandchildren.



A service will be at 6 p.m. Sunday in the clubhouse of the Waterside Monclova community on Longwater Drive.



The family suggests tributes to .



