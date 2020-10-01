Richard C. Northup



The heavens gained an ornery angel in Richard Creswell Northrup of Toledo, Ohio. On September 9, 2020, Rick passed away, after a courageous 7-year battle with glioblastoma.



He was born February 22, 1944, in Montreal, Canada, to Kathleen and John Northrup. Where he joined his sisters, Marlene (Clyde) Shearer, Pam Northrup, and future sibling, Terry (Beth) Northrup. Rick attend college at Tri State University, and University of Toledo.



The bulk of his career was spent in the auto industry and muffler design for various vehicles. While unverified, he once claimed, "I was in every automotive plant in the country."



Rick met the love of his life, Barbra Sander, through the Toledo Blade's personal ads in 1986, and they have been together ever since. Their biggest loves were boating on Lake Erie and their granddaughters: Hailey Mallendick, Allison Mallendick, Tabitha Mallendick and Sydney Northup, affectionately nicknamed "the babies".



As an adolescent he participated in a program where he built his very own boat at the tender age of 15, a tradition he would repeat in his adult life by building his own ice boat. For Rick, boating was a year-round sport, as he was an avid ice boater as well. For many years he was a member of Toledo Ice Yacht Club, and remained in good standing when he resigned due to his health.



While Rick enjoyed his role as father to Shawn (Denise) Northrup, and Shannon Northrup (Brian), his greatest joys were "the babies." In his role as "Papa Rick," he found his joy entertaining the babies with his rhymes, sense of humor, nicknames, and overall silliness. Although Rick himself was not overly social, he never failed to attend an event starring one of "the babies."



In addition to his big life as a family man, he followed in his father's footsteps as a Freemason at the Toledo Fort Industry Lodge for over 30 years. As a Past Master, Rick remained a trustee until his death.



Good men are rare, and Rick was a great man. He was cancer free for five years, which left many physicians shocked and perplexed.



Throughout his valiant fight, he never felt sorry for himself, and often shooed away a helping hand with a strong word, such as "get out of my way." Throughout this time period, his only concern was his wife, Barb. Rick didn't like the thought of her being alone. Rick had a good heart and will be dearly missed by all who knew him, especially his devoted loving wife and family. Richard C. Northrup a.k.a. Husband, Papa Rick, Dad, Brother, Son, Friend, Husband, will live on in the hearts, memories, and minds of those he left behind.



A Celebration of Life will be held October 4th at The Toledo Yacht Club Den Bar., 3900 S Summit Street, Toledo, OH. A Masonic Funeral will be held at 1:30p.m. followed by Celebration of Life from 2:00 - 5:00. Social Distancing for banquet facilities will be in effect.





