Richard C. "Dick" PinkelmanRichard C. "Dick" Pinkelman, age 77, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Northwest Ohio on July 22, 2020. He was born January 3, 1943, in Toledo, Ohio, to James and Catherine (Lefflel) Pinkelman. Dick was a 1961 graduate of Fulton Centralized Local and attended two years of college. Dick started his career at Toledo Scales, and later worked as an electrical engineer for Palmer & Associates for 27 years, and TECO for 15 years before retiring in 2009.On May 22, 1965, he married Dianne Miller. They enjoyed traveling in their fifth wheel to all but four of the 50 states. They were members of the Good Sam Camping Group "Loafers" in which Dick served as president for two years. Dick and Dianne celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in Rome, and more recently their 55th wedding anniversary here in Ohio.Dick enjoyed playing league softball as a younger man, but found true joy more recently as a scroll saw artist. He took great pleasure creating beautiful designs for his family and friends. He also took pride in the home he and Dianne built together, and performed much of the remodeling and maintenance himself.A devout Catholic, Dick was a very active member of St. Richard Catholic Parish in Swanton. He was involved with St. Vincent DePaul Society, Knights of Columbus, Parish Council, Endowment Board, School Board, and served as a Eucharist Minister.Dick is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Dianne; children, James Patrick (Suzan) Pinkelman, Timothy Paul (Teresa) Pinkelman, Jacqueline Marie Flipse, and Philip Lee Pinkelman; grandchildren, Elizabeth Flipse, Benjamin Pinkelman, Benjamin Flipse, Natalie (Jayson) Wollmann, Lydia Pinkelman, and Liesl Pinkelman; his sister, Patricia Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.Dick was preceded in death by his parents, James and Catherine; and brother-in-law, William Johnson.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, July 28th, at 11:00 am at St. Richard Catholic Church in Swanton; visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at St. Richard Cemetery in Swanton.In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial contributions be made to The Victory Center of Toledo or Sharon's Cinderella Ball.Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.826.2631).Online expressions of sympathy may be made at: