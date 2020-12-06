Richard C. "Dick" WymanDecember 31, 1930 - December 3, 2020Richard C. "Dick" Wyman, age 89, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away December 3, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Dick was born on December 31, 1930, in Swanton, Ohio, to the late Wilbur and Esther Wyman.A graduate of Holland High School, he was employed with the LOF Pilkington for more than 40 years, retiring in 1990. Dick was a member of Epiphany Lutheran and Redeemer Lutheran Church.A love for traveling, he had traveled to all 50 states with his wife and children, visiting a few places like Disney World and Disney Land. During their travels, they would also enjoy camping at Maumee Bay, Harrison Lake, and Mohican State Park. Family trips were very important to Dick.He was a workaholic and dedicated handyman; always helping someone in need whether they were family or not. Dick also had a love for sweets, especially chocolate cream pies.Dick, who was known for being caring and compassionate, loved staying in touch with his friends and family, especially his siblings, he truly loved his baby sisters Judy and Diane. He was very proud to know there were four generations of the Wyman men. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.Left to forever cherish his memory are his sons, Mark (Lori) Wyman and Scott Wyman; sister-in-law, Ellen Wyman; siblings, Nancy Frank, Florence Wyman, Delores Wyman, Judy Encheff and Diane (Mike) Williams; grandchildren, Mark Wyman, Aaron (Melissa) Wyman, Brie (Keith) Godfrey, Jordan (Christine) Wyman; and Brian (Brittney) Wyman; great-grandchildren, Megan Godfrey, Isabelle Godfrey, Kayleigh Wyman, Mason Wyman, Paisley Wyman, and Ian Wyman.In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Betty Wyman, whom he met on a blind-date and fell in love with immediately; son, Dave Wyman; sister, Kathy Wyman; brother, Jim Wyman and brother, Jack Wyman who passed away just 24 hours before Dick. He was also preceded in death by his brothers-in-law, Michael Encheff and Marion Frank.The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of NW Ohio, especiallySarah and Duane, for the love, compassion and care they gave to Dick and his family during this time.Also, a heartfelt thank you to Dick's son, Scott, for all the dedicated care and support he provided for both Dick and Betty over the years. We are forever greatful.Due to COVID-19, private services will take place.A Celebration of Life for Dick and his brother Jim will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Dick's memory.To leave a special message for the Wyman Family, please visit