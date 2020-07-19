Richard Carl Soldner



Richard Carl Soldner passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020, at 8:45 a.m. at the age of 89 while in hospice care at Ebeid Hospice of Sylvania.



He was born on January 15, 1931, in Toledo to Betty (Altmanshofer) and Joseph Soldner (both have preceded him in death). Richard was educated at St. Adalbert Catholic School, Woodward High School and joined the Air Force.



Richard was married to JoAnn Palmer in September 1951 until April 1970 when sadly, JoAnn passed away. Richard married Nina Wittich in 1971. They were married 39 years until her death in 2009.



Richard founded, along with his brother Joe, Soldner Brothers Antenna Service Inc. The business was successful for over 30 years.



He grew up in a very large happy family. His siblings preceded him in death are Joe, Bill and Bob; along with sisters, Ann Marie Cummins, Donna Soldner and step daughter, Kris Becker.



Richard is survived by daughters, Deborah Soldner, Janet Hojnacki, Susie Cook, Tina Williams; sisters, Betty Munding, Alice Heller, Janet Bachmayer and Eleanor Olsen; also many nieces and nephews.



Richard's grandchildren are Rishel Bolser, Paul Kopkau, Lauren Hojnacki, Marisa Percy, Nicki Hojnacki, Aaron and Kellen Cook, Andy Ferner and Nik and Casey Becker.



His great grandchildren are Cody Foster, Savanah, Sadie and Keatyn Bolser, Elizabeth, Sabrina, George and Thomas Percy, Aryss and Edyn Cook, Porter Anderson, Kalib, Zak and Ruby Becker.



True to his way of giving Richard's last gift was the donation of his body to UTMC for research.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Richards name to:



KNOCKOUT Parkinson's Club, C/O Harry Cummins, 5875 Yero Dr. Apt B1. Toledo, OH 43613



A memorial will take place as soon as it's safe for everyone to gather together.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store