Richard Charles Linker



Richard Charles Linker, 78, born January 9, 1941 in Toledo, Ohio left this Earth on May 26, 2019.



Richard is a 1959 graduate of Central Catholic High School and attended The University of Toledo. Ever the consumate "Ad Man," his successful career in marketing began with sales for the Cannon Paper Company; followed by six years as Vice-President of Communications Concepts; and the 1977 launch of his own full-service, industrial-focused advertising agency, Ad/One, which he operated until his retirement.



Richard was an early and active member of The Toledo Ski Club, where he met his soul mate Carol. His true and faithful calling was to the water. He was a long time member of both Riverview Yacht Club and Maumee River Yacht Club. Richard spent decades living on the water, while spending as much time as he possibly could plying the waters of Lake Erie and the Muddy Maumee with his extended family. Favorite past-times included sunsets on the water (with cocktails!); Put-in-Bay on Jeff's boat; and cruising down the Maumee on his own pontoon boat, which he annointed the "Flat Yacht."



Richard was preceeded in death by his parents Charles Linker and Dorothy Bittner Linker. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol Sprouse Linker; and his son from his first marriage (Nancy Boes Linker) Jeffery Charles Linker (Letitia); and grandchildren Lauren Linker and Ryan Linker; step-daughters Kim Shelnick (Randy), Sharon Winslow (Jesse), and Jennifer Mominee (Bernie); step-grandchildren Nick Danner, Scott Danner, Samantha Shelnick, Zach Shelnick, Liz Kahl, Sophie Kahl and David Mills. He is also survived by his loving sisters, Cheryl McCormick (Dan), Debbie Rutkowski (Ron) and Nancy Linker and a brother Ronald Linker. Richard is survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.



The Linker family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Promedica Hospice for all their wonderful care and assistance in allowing us to keep Richard at home where he wanted to be. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to to help speed a cure for Parkinson's Disease.



A celebration of life will be held on Sunday June 16, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. in the Waterside Clubhouse at 7062 Longwater Dr, Maumee, OH 43537.



Published in The Blade from June 2 to June 3, 2019