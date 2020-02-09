Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 S. Wynn Rd
Oregon, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 S. Wynn Rd
Oregon, OH
View Map
Richard "Dick" Collett


1934 - 2020
Richard "Dick" Collett Obituary
Richard "Dick" Collett

Richard Dean Collett, 85, of Northwood, Ohio passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Otterbein of Pemberville. He was born on June 30, 1934 in Toledo, Ohio to Willow and Mable Collett. Dick was a graduate of Northwood High School and served in the U.S. Navy. He retired in 1986 from Libbey Owens Ford, after 32 years of service. Dick also worked at the Luther Home of Mercy for nine years. In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking and fishing.

Dick is survived by his children, Connie Podolak, Kathy (Doug) Cooley, and Richard Collett Jr.; grandchildren, Cary, Ashley, Erin, and Tara; 11 great-grandchildren and his sister, Gloria Barror. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Doug and his siblings, Barbara Hannan, Betty Monroe, and Bonnie Newnham.

A memorial gathering will be held at Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 10-12 p.m. where a memorial service will take place at 12 p.m. Private inurnment will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to the Luther Home of Mercy.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020
