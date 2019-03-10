Resources More Obituaries for Richard Arnos Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard D. Arnos

Richard D. Arnos, 94, passed away March 3, 2019. He was born in Toledo to Cora and Edward M. Arnos, and grew up in the Old West End. He graduated from Scott High School and then enrolled at Harvard University at age 17, where he majored in physics and played football.



While at Harvard, Richard joined the Navy Reserves when he turned 18. Because of his aptitude for science, the Navy sent him to study meteorology at MIT; this was followed by Officer's Training at Cornell University. Soon after, he served on a destroyer escort along the Atlantic coast.



After the war, Richard entered Harvard Business School. During a break from business school, on a blind date in Detroit, Michigan, he met the love of his life, Joan Lawson. She had actually heard Richard's high school speech, "How American Youth are Facing the Future," broadcast nationally on the radio before she met him. They were married in 1948. In 1952, Richard was called back to Navy duty in the Korean War, where he served as a lieutenant aboard the USS Talladega, an attack transport.



After his Korean War service, Richard worked at the National Bank of Detroit. At age 36, he moved his family to Toledo to manage Securities Incorporated and, shortly thereafter, to establish and take public one of the first real estate investment trusts in the country. He also began to develop commercial and residential properties in the Toledo area. Later, he and a partner developed Westowne Tennis Club and surrounding condominiums. He also started one of the first self-storage facilities in the area, was a co-founder of Toledo Telecasting, the company responsible for Channel 36 licensure (now FOX36), and was a co-founder of Republic Development Corporation.



Richard served for many years on the board and as chairman of Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio. He served on several other community boards, community committees and corporate boards. He was an avid supporter of the Toledo Symphony, Toledo Opera, and Toledo Museum of Art.



Richard loved music, especially opera. A highlight was a 50-year wedding anniversary trip with Joan down the Rhine and Main rivers in Germany where Richard and Joan visited Bayreuth to experience - for 17 hours - the Wagnerian Der Ring des Nibelungen opera. An active duplicate bridge player later in life, he enjoyed playing at the Toledo Bridge Center.



He was a longstanding member of the Toledo Country Club, Inverness Club, Toledo Rotary, and a founding member of Olde Florida Golf Club in Naples, Florida.



Richard's mind was wide ranging and approachable. Many were the hours that friends and neighbors would debate, often passionately, with him issues of current or deep philosophical import. Beloved by his family, he was supportive, encouraging and fair.



Richard was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Cornelia Rittenhouse, Edward C. Arnos and Rolland Arnos. His wife Joan passed away in 2017 during their 70th year of marriage.



Richard is survived by his children: Julia Youngquist (Lowell), Pamela Kate Arnos, Richard L. Arnos (Denise), and grandchildren Jon Tyler Youngquist (Michelle), Alex Youngquist, Todd Fruth, Andrew Fruth, Claire Arnos, Caroline Arnos and many nieces and nephews.



A special thank you to the Visiting Angels for their caring service at a time of need.



Contributions in memory of Richard may be made to the Toledo Opera Association, Toledo Symphony or Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio.



A celebration of Richard's life will be held at a later date. Walker Funeral Home in Toledo may be contacted for details.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019