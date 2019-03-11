Services Walker Funeral Home & Crematory 5155 West Sylvania Avenue Toledo , OH 43623 (419) 841-2422 Resources More Obituaries for Richard Arnos Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard D. Arnos

1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Richard D. Arnos, a World War II and Korean War veteran who played college football at Harvard University and ran a number of successful Toledo-area businesses, died March 3 of complications from pneumonia. He was 94.



His son, Richard L. Arnos, said one thing that always stood out about his father was his affable demeanor and his willingness to help others. He was "devoid of ego" and was usually more eager to hear what was going on in someone else's life.



"I think one of the real hallmarks was he was just so approachable. He was just focused on you and the issue at hand," his son said. "He grew up in the Depression. He was just interested in people. He was resourceful with people in the moment at hand. He didn't really seek the limelight."



He said his father had a brilliant mind, especially when it came to running a business, yet remained down-to-earth.



"He was truly a guiding force in my life," Kathy Henline, who worked with the senior Mr. Arnos for 50 years before retiring in 2016, agreed. "He was an intelligent man who put other peoples' feelings first. He was kind and guiding. He showed great compassion for everyone he knew. He was a man of much integrity, a true mentor in my life. He was always a friend who was there in a time of need."



She further stated it "wasn't a chore to go to work" for him.



"I always knew I was going to learn something," Ms. Henline said.



John Fishwick, who has been friends with Mr. Arnos' son since meeting him at Harvard about 40 years ago when they were both students there, described the senior Mr. Arnos as "central casting for the Greatest Generation."



"He was such an accomplished and thoughtful man. He wasn't going to brag about everything he'd done," Mr. Fishwick said "Mr. Arnos was solid as a rock. He was one of the most trustworthy and solid people you'd ever know. He was type of person sadly missing in this world. A mighty tree has fallen."



Born Oct. 17, 1924 at the former Riverside Hospital in North Toledo, Mr. Arnos grew up in the Old West End.



He graduated from Scott High School, and enrolled at Harvard University at age 17, where he majored in physics and played football. Many people never knew he was offered a University of Michigan football scholarship, but turned it down so he could attend Harvard, his son said.



While at Harvard, Mr. Arnos joined the Navy Reserves. The Navy, once learning of his aptitude for science, sent him to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a few other men to help support the war effort by studying meteorology. He also had officer training at Cornell University, and served on a destroyer escort along the Atlantic coast.



Once World War II ended, Mr. Arnos entered Harvard Business School. In 1952, the Navy was called him back to duty for the Korean War. He served as a lieutenant aboard the USS Talladega, an attack transport that carried as many as 1,500 Marines.



After his Korean War service, Mr. Arnos worked at the National Bank of Detroit.



He moved his family to Toledo when he took a job managing Securities Incorporation at age 36. Shortly thereafter, he established one of the nation's first real estate investment trusts.



Mr. Arnos also began to develop commercial and resident property in the Toledo area, participating - among other things -- in the development of the former Southwyck Shopping Center and adjoining properties.



He and a partner, John R. "Pat" Hogan, later developed Westowne Tennis Club on Republic Boulvard, as well as a nearby multi-million dollar condominium complex, Westowne Village. He also started one of the region's first self-storage facilities in 1973, the Do-It-Yourself Storage Center on South Avenue.



Mr. Arnos also was a co-founder of Toledo Telecasting, the forerunner to the television station that people now know as WUPW, Channel 36 in Toledo, and was a co-founder of Republic Development Corp.



He served on numerous community boards, committees and corporate boards, including years on the board and as chairman of Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio. He was an avid supporter of the Toledo Symphony, the Toledo Opera, and the Toledo Museum of Art.



He loved tennis, bridge, golf, and sailing.



Survivors include his daughters, Julia Youngquist and Pamela Kate Arnos; his son, Richard L. Arnos; six grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



His wife, the former Joan Lawson, died in 2017. The couple was married 70 years.



Mr. Arnos' son said there will be a celebration of his father's life at a later date. Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo, is handling arrangements.



The family suggests any contributions be made to the Toledo Opera Association, the Toledo Symphony, or Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio.



This is a news story by Tom Henry. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6079. Published in The Blade on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries