Richard D. Hoppe, age 86, of Sylvania passed away on February 11, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice Residence. He was born on April 23, 1932 in Toledo to Walter and Louise (Benore) Hoppe.



Dick attended Ladyfield Catholic School. In 1950, he graduated from Central Catholic High School where he excelled at baseball. He went on to attend Duke University where he studied business administration and played catcher on the baseball team. After eventually graduating from the University of Toledo, he served in the Army for two years and was honorably discharged.



In 1958, Dick joined Stranahan Harris & Company and began a successful 47-year career as an investment broker. He retired from the former A.G. Edwards & Sons in 2005.



Dick married Kathleen A. Billisitz on May 7, 1960 in South Bend, IN. Together they raised three children- Matthew, Thomas and Sarah. Dick was very supportive and interested in his kids' activities when they were growing up, never missing a school event or ball game.



Dick was an avid golfer and longtime member of Sylvania Country Club. He was an ardent Notre Dame football fan and enjoyed attending many games over the years. He was a faithful member of Christ the King Catholic Church where he enjoyed giving of his time in any way he could.



Dick is survived by Kathy, his wife of 58 years; children, Matt (Donna), Tom and Sarah. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Beverly Conklin and infant son, David.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 14th from 3:00pm - 8:00pm, with a rosary service at 7:00pm at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo. Visitation will continue at Christ the King Church, 4100 Harvest Ln., Toledo on Friday, February 15th from 9:30am until the time of the funeral Mass at 10:00am.



The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and staff at Ebeid Hospice Residence for the compassionate care they gave Dick in his final days. Special thanks also go to Mick Stockner and Tom Farmer for generously chauffeuring Dick to lunch, cards, Saturday morning Mass and breakfast over the past three years.



Those wishing to make a memorial contribution might want to consider Cherry Street Mission Ministries or Christ the King Church New Building Fund. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





