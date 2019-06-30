Richard D. Keel Sr.



Richard D. Keel Sr., age 74, of Toledo's Point Place Community, was welcomed into Heaven on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He was born to Jack C. and Betty Jean (Ruckman) Keel, Sr. on October 1, 1944 in Denver, Colorado. Richard proudly served his country for 6 years in the Army National Guard. For 30 years, Richard was a manager and motorcycle mechanic for his family's business, Trio Cycle Shop. Later he worked a combined 15 years for Art Iron and Alro Steel before retiring. Richard enjoyed country music, fishing, model trains, motorcycles and was a Detroit Lions fan. He loved spending time with his family at Sunday dinners. All who were blessed to have known Richard loved him. He always had a smile on his face and was kind to everyone. His humorous remarks and stories of his past will truly be missed. His memory will live in our hearts forever.



Richard is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dianne M. Keel; children, Rich (Danielle) Keel Jr., Tracy (Steve) Buescher, and Tiffany (Brian) Weaver; grandchildren, Ashley (Zak), Christina (Alex), Aaron, Cody, Haley, Megan and Lucas; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Kathy (Paul) Owczarzak; brother-in-law, Robert; sisters-in-law, Jane, Linda (Bob), Joyce (Tom), Barb (Mike), and Leigh (Tom); and many other extended family members. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws Bob and Ursula; brother Jack; brother-in-law John; and niece Brenda.



Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be given to the . Please share condolences at



Published in The Blade on June 30, 2019