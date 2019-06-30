Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Keel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard D. Keel Sr.


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard D. Keel Sr. Obituary
Richard D. Keel Sr.

Richard D. Keel Sr., age 74, of Toledo's Point Place Community, was welcomed into Heaven on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He was born to Jack C. and Betty Jean (Ruckman) Keel, Sr. on October 1, 1944 in Denver, Colorado. Richard proudly served his country for 6 years in the Army National Guard. For 30 years, Richard was a manager and motorcycle mechanic for his family's business, Trio Cycle Shop. Later he worked a combined 15 years for Art Iron and Alro Steel before retiring. Richard enjoyed country music, fishing, model trains, motorcycles and was a Detroit Lions fan. He loved spending time with his family at Sunday dinners. All who were blessed to have known Richard loved him. He always had a smile on his face and was kind to everyone. His humorous remarks and stories of his past will truly be missed. His memory will live in our hearts forever.

Richard is survived by his wife of 51 years, Dianne M. Keel; children, Rich (Danielle) Keel Jr., Tracy (Steve) Buescher, and Tiffany (Brian) Weaver; grandchildren, Ashley (Zak), Christina (Alex), Aaron, Cody, Haley, Megan and Lucas; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Kathy (Paul) Owczarzak; brother-in-law, Robert; sisters-in-law, Jane, Linda (Bob), Joyce (Tom), Barb (Mike), and Leigh (Tom); and many other extended family members. Richard was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws Bob and Ursula; brother Jack; brother-in-law John; and niece Brenda.

Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be given to the . Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now