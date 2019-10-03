|
Richard "Dick" D. Mourlam
Richard Dean "Dick" Mourlam, 88 of Monroe, MI went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 1, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born July 22, 1931 in Woolstock, Iowa, he was the son of George and Mayme (Peck) Mourlam. He married Joanne M. Hubaker on August 26, 1952.
Dick began his career as a pastor, with churches in New Castle and Andersonville, Indiana, while also teaching school in Laurel, Indiana. After moving to Ohio, he was employed with Maumee City Schools for over 30 years. He held various administrative roles and retired in 1993 as the Assistant to the Superintendent.
Dick was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, and served as both deacon and Sunday school teacher. He will be greatly missed by his family and grandchildren, who went to him for wisdom and spiritual counseling.
Dick is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Joanne M. Mourlam and children, Gretchen Feller, Janelle (Donald) Canard, and Rick (Cherie) Mourlam; grandchildren, Jeremy (Michele) Anderson, Jennifer (Darren) Black, Emily (Tadek) Stadniczuk, Christopher Canard, Matthew (Kristine) Mourlam, Daniel, Joshua, Makenzie and Miles Mourlam; 5 great-grandchildren; sisters, JoAnne Masters and Lois Batterton. He is preceded in death by his parents; his grandson, Bradley Donald Canard and sister, Sharon Horney.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 7th at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania, Ohio.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 3, 2019