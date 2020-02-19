|
Richard D. "Dick" Watson
Richard D. "Dick" Watson, age 90, of Toledo, passed away February 15, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice Residence. Dick was born July 11, 1929 in Toledo to Harry and Eloise (Bishop) Watson. He was employed at Toledo Stamping; before retiring in 1993. Richard enjoyed fishing in Lake Erie, gardening and playing cards.
He is survived by his children, Richard (Rose) Watson, Donald. Watson and Karen (Peter) Johnston; grandchildren, Rachel Watson, Megan Drew; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his wife Patricia Watson; brother, Jerry Watson and sister, Vivian Kuhlman.
The family will receive guests Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Church Borromeo in Dick's memory.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 19, 2020