|
|
Richard D. Wise
Richard D. Wise, age 76, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Divine Rehab and Nursing in Sylvania where he had lived for two years. He was a lifelong resident of Toledo and attended DeVilbiss High School. A very talented, self-taught artist, he enjoyed giving his artwork to others. He will be missed by a small but loyal group of friends, neighbors, and fellow church members at Monroe Street United Methodist Church. A special Thank You to all his caregivers at Divine Rehab and Nursing. Funeral arrangements will be private.
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 12, 2020