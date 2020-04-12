Home

Richard D. Wise


1943 - 2020
Richard D. Wise Obituary
Richard D. Wise

Richard D. Wise, age 76, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Divine Rehab and Nursing in Sylvania where he had lived for two years. He was a lifelong resident of Toledo and attended DeVilbiss High School. A very talented, self-taught artist, he enjoyed giving his artwork to others. He will be missed by a small but loyal group of friends, neighbors, and fellow church members at Monroe Street United Methodist Church. A special Thank You to all his caregivers at Divine Rehab and Nursing. Funeral arrangements will be private.

Published in The Blade on Apr. 12, 2020
