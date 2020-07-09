Richard D. Yocum
Richard D. Yocum, age 74, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away on July 6, 2020. He was born in Toledo, OH on June 16, 1946 to John and Doloris (Raymer) Yocum. Rich was self employed as the former owner of Versatile Concrete and Masonry Restoration Co. He enjoyed fishing, boating, and camping and was a big fan of the Toledo Walleye hockey team.
Rich is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Earlene (King) Yocum; daughter, Juli Yocum and her children, Brendan and Bryce Holbrooke; sons, Rick Yocum and Dennis Yocum; stepsons, Michael (Shelly) Vandergrift, James (Linda) Vandergrift, David (Emily) Vandergrift, and Shane (Virginia) Vandergrift; 15 additional grandchildren; and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Beverly Smith.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 beginning at 4:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH 43611. Interment will take place privately at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to the American Lung Association
