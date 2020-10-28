Richard David McCraryRichard David McCrary, 66, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Toledo Hospital. He was born in Toledo on March 12, 1954 to Richard and Colleen McCrary. Richard was a graduate of Libbey High School. He retired from Fenner Dunlop Conveyor Belting in 2019.Richard was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Penny G. McCrary; sons, Richard D. (Sarah) McCrary, Jr. and Timothy A McCrary; two granddaughters, Cassidy and Abby McCrary; sister, Joann; brother, Mike (Debbie) McCrary; and special friend, Mary Bernie Torres.Visitation will be held at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, on Thursday, October 29th from 2 to 8 p.m. Services will be held Friday at 10 a.m. from the funeral home, with burial to follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.