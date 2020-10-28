1/1
Richard David McCrary
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard David McCrary

Richard David McCrary, 66, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Toledo Hospital. He was born in Toledo on March 12, 1954 to Richard and Colleen McCrary. Richard was a graduate of Libbey High School. He retired from Fenner Dunlop Conveyor Belting in 2019.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Penny G. McCrary; sons, Richard D. (Sarah) McCrary, Jr. and Timothy A McCrary; two granddaughters, Cassidy and Abby McCrary; sister, Joann; brother, Mike (Debbie) McCrary; and special friend, Mary Bernie Torres.

Visitation will be held at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, on Thursday, October 29th from 2 to 8 p.m. Services will be held Friday at 10 a.m. from the funeral home, with burial to follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

walterfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Service
10:00 AM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walter Funeral Home - Toledo

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved