Richard Dean Knight
Richard Dean Knight, age 72, died November 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 3, 1946 in Toledo and graduated from Whiteford High School. Dick worked for more than 37 years as an electrician at Chrysler, retiring in 2004. Always selfless and interested in serving the needs of others, he volunteered with the National Ski Patrol for a total of 41 years at Mount Mancelona and then Schuss Mountain in Michigan. Dick was also a first aid instructor for outdoor emergency care and earned a Purple Merit Star for saving a life. Daring by nature, he enjoyed skiing, snowboarding, SCUBA diving, riding his motorcycle and had his pilot's license. Dick was a member of the Toledo Chapter of Harley Davidson 1524, the Harley Owners Group (HOG) and enjoyed the theatre. He also liked to travel, especially to Cancun and taking random "adventures" around the country with his wife. Dick was appreciated for his strong-willed, candid approach and as a prankster. He will be most remembered as a devoted, loving husband, father, grandfather and son. Family always came first in his life.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 50 years and best friend, Colleen (Ollendorf) Knight; children, Shayne (Danielle) and Chad (Amy) Knight; grandchildren, Ashley, Hunter, Lexi and Skyler; mother, Florence Knight; and canine companion, Teddy. Dick was preceded in death by his father, Marion Dean Knight; and sister, Linda Kay Watson.
Visitation will be Friday from 2-8 p.m. in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 30, 2019 with the Rev. Ryan Wright presiding.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Schuss Mountain Ski Patrol, Bellaire, MI.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019