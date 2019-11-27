|
(News story) Richard Dean Knight, a retired auto factory electrician who spent winter free time as a ski patrol volunteer, promoting safety and tending to the injured, died Saturday in his Sylvania Township home. He was 72.
His wife, Colleen, said he had anaplastic thyroid cancer, a rare condition diagnosed several months after his first symptom, a sore throat, in March.
Encouraged by friends to visit Mount Mancelona in northwest Lower Michigan, Mr. Knight and his wife, adventure seekers both, took up skiing in the early 1970s. They had their sons on skis at 18 months old.
"It was the freedom of coming down the hill, the fresh air, the challenge of it. The fun in it. We loved to do stuff like that," his wife said.
Early on, while riding up to the slopes, they heard the distressed cry of a young skier. That spurred them to learn first aid, to help if their sons or others got hurt. They joined the ski area's outpost of the National Ski Patrol, and he became patrol director at Mount Mancelona.
When Mancelona closed, the Knights joined Schuss Mountain and became part of the ski patrol there, said Mike Moreen, patrol director at Schuss.
"Dick and Colleen are a couple who were inseparable. We would see them on the slopes together," Mr. Moreen said. "They loved skiing. They've been a very important part of the ski patrol family."
Mr. Knight was skilled in outdoor emergency care and outdoor emergency transportation - and instructed other patrol members.
"You become a family member with the other patrollers," his wife said. "You build a bond with them. They're like your brothers and sisters. You see them all winter long."
He was among the first on the scene when a skier ran into a tree. He and five others were honored for their response with the Purple Merit Star, which the National Ski Patrol awards for use emergency care to save a life and use of ski patrol skills.
He was known for his candor and as a prankster, whatever the altitude.
"He made our patrol room and our patrol a fun place to be," said Mr. Moreen, who met the couple 25 years ago.
He liked to snowboard and scuba.
He drove motorcycles for decades. After getting a Harley-Davidson three-wheeler, he joined Toledo Chapter 1524 of the Harley Owners Group.
The couple liked unplanned car trips, no destination in mind.
"Our motto was if you go somewhere and don't have a good time, it's your own fault," his wife said.
Mr. Knight worked for 37 years and retired in 2004 from the Toledo Machining Plant in Perrysburg Township, at first operated by Chrysler Corp., now part of FCA US LLC. He liked to troubleshoot machinery that wouldn't function.
"He would look at it and think about it, study it, and try something and get it to work," his wife said. Co-workers and managers knew, "if they couldn't get something running, they'd come to him."
He was born Dec. 3, 1946, in Toledo to Florence and Marion Dean Knight and grew up in the Ottawa Lake area. He was a 1964 graduate of Whiteford High School.
Surviving are his wife, the former Colleen Ollendorf, whom he married June 28, 1969; sons, Shayne and Chad Knight; mother, Florence Knight, and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday in the Walker Funeral Home, Sylvania Township, where funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. The family suggests tributes to the ski patrol at Schuss Mountain, Bellaire, Mich.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 27, 2019