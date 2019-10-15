|
Richard Dean Shortridge
Richard Dean Shortridge, 88, of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully Sunday, October 13, 2019. He was born January 21, 1931 to Carl and Evelyn (Guese) Shortridge. He served in the Army during The Korean War then returned to marry his true love, Mary Lou, on June 23, 1956 and they had 63 wonderful years together. He spent his life surrounded by his children, his grandchildren, and his great grandchildren, and working on lawnmowers. He was retired from Libbey-Owens-Ford Rossford. He loved to dance, to sing in the choir, he was an author, and his sense of humor was legendary. We never doubted his love for family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lou; sons, Rick (Kathy) Shortridge, Bill (Angela) Shortridge, Joe Shortridge; daughters, Diana Mylek, Peggy (Rick) Johnson, Jennifer Shortridge. Also survived by grandchildren, Brandon (Kristen) Shortridge, Luke (Sara) Shortridge, Bethany (Cory) Stevenson, Erin (Eric) Liedigk, Justin Shortridge, Jeff Shortridge, Jenna Johnson, Caleb (Emily) Mylek, Cassandra Shortridge, Melody Krueger, and twenty great-grandchildren.
Family will receive guests at Newcomer-North West Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. on Wednesday, October 16 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held Thursday, 10 a.m., at St. Clement Church, with visitation in church one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Heartbeat of Toledo, Honor Flight, or St. Clement Church.
"Dad, you are so loved. Thank you for teaching us how to live and love by word and example. You are the person we all strive to be."
Published in The Blade from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019