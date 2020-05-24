Richard Digby



Richard Digby, 83, of Toledo, Ohio, died peacefully in Naples, Florida, with his family by his side on May 11, 2020.



Richard was born on December 7, 1936, to Bernice Miller Digby and Milton Digby.



He graduated from Whitmer High School in 1955. In 1963, he married Judy Morrette, the love of his life. They were married for 56 years. He was on the golf team in high school and in the Whitmer Hall of Fame for golf. He was a long time member of the Great Northern Sportsman Club in Ottawa Lake, Michigan. He was a builder (Richard Digby Builders Inc.). He owned and operated the Family Affair Restaurant in Point Place for 30 years. He and Judy spent winters in Naples, Florida, for the last 25 years. They loved to travel and go on cruises. His real love in Naples was shuffleboard and poker.



Richard was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, William, Jim and Irene (Swindle).



He is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Michael (Melissa) Digby, Gina (Scott) Kasper, David (Denise) Digby; grandchildren, David Jr., Derek, Matthew, Jordan, Mitchell, Cortney and Mia.



A celebration of his life will be held at the Great Northern Sportsman Club at a later date.





