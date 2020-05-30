I was so sad to hear of Mr. Digbys passing. One of my fondest memories of him was when I worked as a young waitress at Family Affair restaurant, Mr. Digby was sitting at the end of the bar eating lunch and I waited on a gentleman next to him, the man asked what came with the fried bologna sandwich, I replied a bun and a pickle ! Rich smiled at the man and said, thats our sis! Lol. Im so sorry for your loss, I will keep all of you in my thoughts and prayers. Cindy C

Cindy Coci