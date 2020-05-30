(News story) Richard Digby, a builder turned restaurateur, whose Point Place eatery drew loyal diners to hearty breakfasts, lunches, and dinners for decades, died May 11 at NCH Healthcare in Naples, Fla. He was 83.
He had cellulitis, kidney failure, congestive heart failure, and diabetes, his daughter, Gina Kasper, said. He and his wife, Judy Digby, spent winters in Naples for 25 years.
Mr. Digby retired in 2005 from his restaurant, the Family Affair.
And it was a family affair. His son Dave recalled coming in to help with dishes at age 7. Dave's wife, Denise, later was a manager. Daughter Gina started with dishes and then was a server and helped manage.
Employees stayed for years.
Family meant "not just immediate family, but employees, customers, all of it," his son Dave said. "It was a tight-knit community. Everybody loved him."
Daughter Gina added: "He was always wanting to be out front and mingling."
Bargain breakfast prices accompanied the restaurant's generous portions.
"You don't have to ask if the folks around Point Place like big breakfasts. A stop at the Family Affair answers the question," then-Blade food editor Mary Alice Powell wrote in 1988. "Rich Digby and his family are off to an early start at 6 a.m., flipping flapjacks, basting eggs, and frying the bacon."
Miss Powell continued that the breakfast special "may be the best breakfast buy in town."
The restaurant featured reasonably priced meals the rest of the day as well. Homestyle fare included creamed chicken over biscuits. The most popular dinner was chicken paprikas, featured the first Thursday of the month. Miss Powell asked the owner why he didn't serve it more often, if it brought in business.
"Because it's so much work," Mr. Digby told her. Miss Powell added, "Right answer, Rich. Now we know it's homemade."
A kitchen fire in April, 1990, forced the Family Affair to close. Mr. Digby chose to renovate. He told The Blade as the restaurant was set to reopen in June that he'd tried to sell the place twice in previous years, but it came back like a boomerang.
"I guess I was just destined to be in the restaurant business," Mr. Digby said then. A former homebuilder, he had the know-how for the project. But he kept his employees on the payroll, including cooks and servers, and they pitched in with painting and plastering, with overhauling the kitchen and installing new paneling and counter tops and reupholstering the booths.
"He was not a quitter," his daughter said.
Through the years, Mr. Digby had been an owner of the Ambassador Inn, a car wash, and several taverns - the Front Office, Bottoms Up, Diggers, and Diggers West.
"He was hands on in everything he owned," his son said.
Mr. Digby got his start building houses - brick ranches - mostly in the Whitmer High School area of West Toledo, his son said.
He was president of the Buck Lane Snow Association, formed more than 45 years ago by 10 families who bought land in northwest Lower Michigan as a place to vacation and ride their snowmobiles, his son said.
"He was a leader," his son said. "Everybody looked up to him and respected him and whatever he said."
He was born Dec. 7, 1936, to Bernice and Milton Digby. He was a 1955 graduate of Whitmer, where he was on the golf team. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard.
He and his wife traveled widely and enjoyed cruises, but their vacation to Australia and New Zealand was his favorite, daughter Gina said.
Surviving are his wife, the former Judy Morrette, whom he married July 27, 1963; sons Michael and David Digby; daughter, Gina Kasper, and seven grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held later at the Great Northern Sportsman Club in Whiteford Township, where he was a longtime member.
Published in The Blade on May 30, 2020.