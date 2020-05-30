Richard Digby
1936 - 2020
(News story) Richard Digby, a builder turned restaurateur, whose Point Place eatery drew loyal diners to hearty breakfasts, lunches, and dinners for decades, died May 11 at NCH Healthcare in Naples, Fla. He was 83.

He had cellulitis, kidney failure, congestive heart failure, and diabetes, his daughter, Gina Kasper, said. He and his wife, Judy Digby, spent winters in Naples for 25 years.

Mr. Digby retired in 2005 from his restaurant, the Family Affair.

And it was a family affair. His son Dave recalled coming in to help with dishes at age 7. Dave's wife, Denise, later was a manager. Daughter Gina started with dishes and then was a server and helped manage.

Employees stayed for years.

Family meant "not just immediate family, but employees, customers, all of it," his son Dave said. "It was a tight-knit community. Everybody loved him."

Daughter Gina added: "He was always wanting to be out front and mingling."

Bargain breakfast prices accompanied the restaurant's generous portions.

"You don't have to ask if the folks around Point Place like big breakfasts. A stop at the Family Affair answers the question," then-Blade food editor Mary Alice Powell wrote in 1988. "Rich Digby and his family are off to an early start at 6 a.m., flipping flapjacks, basting eggs, and frying the bacon."

Miss Powell continued that the breakfast special "may be the best breakfast buy in town."

The restaurant featured reasonably priced meals the rest of the day as well. Homestyle fare included creamed chicken over biscuits. The most popular dinner was chicken paprikas, featured the first Thursday of the month. Miss Powell asked the owner why he didn't serve it more often, if it brought in business.

"Because it's so much work," Mr. Digby told her. Miss Powell added, "Right answer, Rich. Now we know it's homemade."

A kitchen fire in April, 1990, forced the Family Affair to close. Mr. Digby chose to renovate. He told The Blade as the restaurant was set to reopen in June that he'd tried to sell the place twice in previous years, but it came back like a boomerang.

"I guess I was just destined to be in the restaurant business," Mr. Digby said then. A former homebuilder, he had the know-how for the project. But he kept his employees on the payroll, including cooks and servers, and they pitched in with painting and plastering, with overhauling the kitchen and installing new paneling and counter tops and reupholstering the booths.

"He was not a quitter," his daughter said.

Through the years, Mr. Digby had been an owner of the Ambassador Inn, a car wash, and several taverns - the Front Office, Bottoms Up, Diggers, and Diggers West.

"He was hands on in everything he owned," his son said.

Mr. Digby got his start building houses - brick ranches - mostly in the Whitmer High School area of West Toledo, his son said.

He was president of the Buck Lane Snow Association, formed more than 45 years ago by 10 families who bought land in northwest Lower Michigan as a place to vacation and ride their snowmobiles, his son said.

"He was a leader," his son said. "Everybody looked up to him and respected him and whatever he said."

He was born Dec. 7, 1936, to Bernice and Milton Digby. He was a 1955 graduate of Whitmer, where he was on the golf team. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard.

He and his wife traveled widely and enjoyed cruises, but their vacation to Australia and New Zealand was his favorite, daughter Gina said.

Surviving are his wife, the former Judy Morrette, whom he married July 27, 1963; sons Michael and David Digby; daughter, Gina Kasper, and seven grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held later at the Great Northern Sportsman Club in Whiteford Township, where he was a longtime member.

This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 25, 2020
Dear Judy and family. I am so saddened to hear of Richard's passing. I pray God comforts and strengthens all of you and know I send my love and blessings to all. Dee Yeager
Dee Yeager Bovenzi
Friend
May 25, 2020
Judy and family so very sorry to learn of your loss. Rich was a great man and admired by many. Will be greatly missed. Many, many great memories. Love to all, Carol &Glen
Carol Boos
Friend
May 24, 2020
I was so sad to hear of Mr. Digbys passing. One of my fondest memories of him was when I worked as a young waitress at Family Affair restaurant, Mr. Digby was sitting at the end of the bar eating lunch and I waited on a gentleman next to him, the man asked what came with the fried bologna sandwich, I replied a bun and a pickle ! Rich smiled at the man and said, thats our sis! Lol. Im so sorry for your loss, I will keep all of you in my thoughts and prayers. Cindy C
Cindy Coci
May 24, 2020
all of my love and sympathy for the Digby family
Havent seen any of you in a long time, but great memories from my summers in port Clinton
We all have our memories ❤RIP
Tammy Rowan Harwell
Friend
May 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Richard Bellair
Friend
May 24, 2020
y condolences to the family. I remember a lot of fun times with You and Richard at the sportsman club. I never knew you vacation in Naples. I live in Ft Myers as did Lee and Linda Ritter now residing in Tennessee,and our parents before passing John and Geraldine Ritter. Memories to hold in your heart Sharon Ritter Schmitz Smith.
Sharon Smith
Friend
